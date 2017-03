Jemmo wrote: I notice on the ticket info it puts East, West and South terrace tickets together. Does that mean you can get between them or once you're in are you stuck in that stand? It's a long time since we have need the go to play there, last time we were you could move around

I don't think so. The East terrace is now the bottom of the Carnegie stand, and there has been some demolition work between the west and south stands meaning you might not be able to get between the two.