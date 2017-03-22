Jemmo wrote:

Tom Morton still lives in the same house, a stones throw from the old tatters field site. Until recently was involved with the club but I think they may have had a falling out. He hosted the night and still has a great sense of humour, expertly appologising and making amends for his less than PC comment about Banham.



There isn't a Kevin Parkhouse memorial trust that helps pay for kids to take part in sport and get to event she abroad that they may not be able to. We have done some sponsored walks in his honour and one of our Mascots is called Parky after him, the other is Vila.



Not sure about Robson sorry