Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:28 am
Harvey Standevan. Never has a man done more for amy team with only a bucket of water and a sponge :)
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Jemmo wrote:
Tom Morton still lives in the same house, a stones throw from the old tatters field site. Until recently was involved with the club but I think they may have had a falling out. He hosted the night and still has a great sense of humour, expertly appologising and making amends for his less than PC comment about Banham.

There isn't a Kevin Parkhouse memorial trust that helps pay for kids to take part in sport and get to event she abroad that they may not be able to. We have done some sponsored walks in his honour and one of our Mascots is called Parky after him, the other is Vila.

Not sure about Robson sorry


Don Robson a was regular first team player for Hull FC before signing for the Dons he later became player coach from November 1976 to September 1977 Don was also the landlord of the Saltshouse Tavern in Hull.

Jemmo wrote:
There isn't a Kevin Parkhouse memorial trust that helps pay for kids to take part in sport and get to event she abroad that they may not be able to. We have done some sponsored walks in his honour and one of our Mascots is called Parky after him, the other is Vila.


Predictive text playing havoc there Jemmo. The Memorial Trust also runs (or ran) an annual fun day for kids on the August bank holiday on our old school fields.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

tigertot wrote:
Predictive text playing havoc there Jemmo. The Memorial Trust also runs (or ran) an annual fun day for kids on the August bank holiday on our old school fields.


Oops! Yes would have been a bit odd of me to declare he doesn't have a memorial trust!

GeoffRoebuck wrote:
Don Robson a was regular first team player for Hull FC before signing for the Dons he later became player coach from November 1976 to September 1977 Don was also the landlord of the Saltshouse Tavern in Hull.


Geoff is the go to guy you want to be asking about Dons players of that era. He also makes a cameo in the Another Bloody Sunday film
