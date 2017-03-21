|
|
Jemmo wrote:
Hi..Dons fan here:
On the subject of Another Bloody Sunday and Tony Banham. We had reunion in the mid 00's with pretty much everyone from the original film, including opposition players and coaches, Tony's kids were there as guess of honour. Had a good drink and all watched the Documentary together (after months of arguing with Yorkshire television over rights to show it, they agreed to a one off showing if they could cover the event on Calendar). it's still worth a watch. Stewart Piper, the local winger who coined the phrases "Another Bloody Sunday" is still very much associated with the club today. As is Don Brooks, who even by then was the old physio with the sponge.
Are Tom Morton and Don Robson still alive and kicking?
I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.
Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b******
Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:48 pm
|
|
Some great quotes
"the directors meet in their mobile boardroom"
Every September I can't wait until May when the cricket starts
I am not quite sure what the chairman called Banham in the Huyton game but it didn't sound very PC!!
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:54 pm
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Some great quotes
"the directors meet in their mobile boardroom"
Every September I can't wait until May when the cricket starts
I am quite sure what the chairman called Banham in the Huyton game but it didn't sound very PC!!
Fantastic Documentary
There was reference to Doncaster scoring a load of points away at Bramley and still losing 34-32. Pretty sure I was at that game and the scoreline was higher than that for both sides... more like 42-38 or something like that. I definitely remember Tony Banham carrying about half a dozen Bramley players over the line with him when he scored one of his tries.
As for the Huyton skipper Geoff Fletcher, he used to wear a wig.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:56 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Fantastic Documentary
There was reference to Doncaster scoring a load of points away at Bramley and still losing 34-32. Pretty sure I was at that game and the scoreline was higher than that for both sides... more like 42-38 or something like that. I definitely remember Tony Banham carrying about half a dozen Bramley players over the line with him when he scored one of his tries.
As for the Huyton skipper Geoff Fletcher, he used to wear a wig.
Hopefully not on the field
Brilliant piece of film so realistic as to how it was in those days
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:23 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Are Tom Morton and Don Robson still alive and kicking?
I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.
Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b******
Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant
.
Ahh .The late great Laurie Gant. I remember him in a 1960's documentary can't recall what it was called but there was a super pre match team talk prior to Fev v ?Oldham and went something like “they have got a new stand off(says his name), anybody know anything about him?;some say he can run,and pass, expect the dummy,so down him first opportunity!
Team training consisted of running around the pitch,and deep breaths.Worth a watch if its on t'internet somewhere.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:26 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Are Tom Morton and Don Robson still alive and kicking?
I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.
Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b******
Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant.
Did Albert Fearnley play for Bradford Northern?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:29 pm
|
|
Dwayne Dibley wrote:
Ahh .The late great Laurie Gant. I remember him in a 1960's documentary can't recall what it was called but there was a super pre match team talk prior to Fev v ?Oldham and went something like “they have got a new stand off(says his name), anybody know anything about him?;some say he can run,and pass, expect the dummy,so down him first opportunity!
Team training consisted of running around the pitch,and deep breaths.Worth a watch if its on t'internet somewhere.
Fortunately, someone has uploaded that documentary on to Youtube (it's in two parts).The Game That Got Away
.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Jemmo
100% League Network
|
William Eve wrote:
Are Tom Morton and Don Robson still alive and kicking?
I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.
Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b******
Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant.
Tom Morton still lives in the same house, a stones throw from the old tatters field site. Until recently was involved with the club but I think they may have had a falling out. He hosted the night and still has a great sense of humour, expertly appologising and making amends for his less than PC comment about Banham.
There isn't a Kevin Parkhouse memorial trust that helps pay for kids to take part in sport and get to event she abroad that they may not be able to. We have done some sponsored walks in his honour and one of our Mascots is called Parky after him, the other is Vila.
Not sure about Robson sorry
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:23 pm
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Did Albert Fearnley play for Bradford Northern?
His son Stan did and for us. Dad Albert coached them but played elsewhere I believe.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:49 pm
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
|
Stan Fearnley was Leeds' loose forward at Wembley in '77 V Widnes. He was coming to the end of his playing career and having problems with a frequently dislocated shoulder. Great picture exists with Stan, Alan Smith and Harvey Standeven (amongst others) elated at the final whistle.
|
|
c}