William Eve wrote:



I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.



Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b****** Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant. Are Tom Morton and Don Robson still alive and kicking?I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b******Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant.

Tom Morton still lives in the same house, a stones throw from the old tatters field site. Until recently was involved with the club but I think they may have had a falling out. He hosted the night and still has a great sense of humour, expertly appologising and making amends for his less than PC comment about Banham.There isn't a Kevin Parkhouse memorial trust that helps pay for kids to take part in sport and get to event she abroad that they may not be able to. We have done some sponsored walks in his honour and one of our Mascots is called Parky after him, the other is Vila.Not sure about Robson sorry