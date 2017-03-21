Jemmo wrote:

Hi..Dons fan here:



On the subject of Another Bloody Sunday and Tony Banham. We had reunion in the mid 00's with pretty much everyone from the original film, including opposition players and coaches, Tony's kids were there as guess of honour. Had a good drink and all watched the Documentary together (after months of arguing with Yorkshire television over rights to show it, they agreed to a one off showing if they could cover the event on Calendar). it's still worth a watch. Stewart Piper, the local winger who coined the phrases "Another Bloody Sunday" is still very much associated with the club today. As is Don Brooks, who even by then was the old physio with the sponge.