Jemmo wrote:
Hi..Dons fan here:
On the subject of Another Bloody Sunday and Tony Banham. We had reunion in the mid 00's with pretty much everyone from the original film, including opposition players and coaches, Tony's kids were there as guess of honour. Had a good drink and all watched the Documentary together (after months of arguing with Yorkshire television over rights to show it, they agreed to a one off showing if they could cover the event on Calendar). it's still worth a watch. Stewart Piper, the local winger who coined the phrases "Another Bloody Sunday" is still very much associated with the club today. As is Don Brooks, who even by then was the old physio with the sponge.
Are Tom Morton and Don Robson still alive and kicking?
I know Kevin Parkhouse was sadly killed after being sandwiched between two huge lorries on the motorway about a decade ago.
Don Robson was a decent bloke. I remember him training eager kids (including me) at Butlins Filey. I sold him a dummy and he called me a cheeky little b****** Two other former players and coaches who were there training us kids were Albert Fearnley and Laurie Gant.