Back to the game, Dons were actually winning, maybe even at half time but my memory is too sketchy. I do remember the great Kevin Parkhouse crashing over in the corner of the West Stand & North stand.
That's alarmingly correct.
Doncaster were up 4-10 at the break and Leeds didn't get into the lead until the hour mark when a lucky rebounded kick collected by Roy Powell allowed Cliff Lyons to send David Creasser over. Cliffie then took control to see Leeds home but all the glory went to Doncaster.