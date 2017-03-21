tigertot wrote:

It was moved due to the state of Tattersfield. It really was a quagmire back then. It was the the flood plain of the River Don. I remember one year playing in an amateur final on it, after it had been under water for weeks, there were strange marsh grasses growing out of it all over.

Back to the game, Dons were actually winning, maybe even at half time but my memory is too sketchy. I do remember the great Kevin Parkhouse crashing over in the corner of the West Stand & North stand.