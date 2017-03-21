WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CCRD 5 | Draw

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:49 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22114
tigertot wrote:
Back to the game, Dons were actually winning, maybe even at half time but my memory is too sketchy. I do remember the great Kevin Parkhouse crashing over in the corner of the West Stand & North stand.


That's alarmingly correct.

Doncaster were up 4-10 at the break and Leeds didn't get into the lead until the hour mark when a lucky rebounded kick collected by Roy Powell allowed Cliff Lyons to send David Creasser over. Cliffie then took control to see Leeds home but all the glory went to Doncaster.

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:02 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4915
tigertot wrote:
It was moved due to the state of Tattersfield. It really was a quagmire back then. It was the the flood plain of the River Don. I remember one year playing in an amateur final on it, after it had been under water for weeks, there were strange marsh grasses growing out of it all over.
Back to the game, Dons were actually winning, maybe even at half time but my memory is too sketchy. I do remember the great Kevin Parkhouse crashing over in the corner of the West Stand & North stand.

That rings a bell, yes.

Leeds were expected to demolish Donny that day but had a reality check instead.

Do you remember Don Robson and the late and great Tony Banham from a decade earlier?

Banham was later landlord of the late and great Fforde Grene boozer IIRC.

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:04 pm
miscreant
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 25, 2007 7:56 pm
Posts: 870
What a long and winding Cup year that was for Leeds - 7 ties and still no appearance at Wembley :evil:

Swinton (prelim) 30-8
Halifax (a) 24-4 (great win in a year in which Halifax won the title)
Doncaster (away tie but switched to home, 28-10)
Widnes (a) 10-10
Widnes (H, replay) 5-0
HKR (Ell. Rd) 24-24
HKR (replay Ell.Rd) 0-17

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:05 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4915
miscreant wrote:
What a long and winding Cup year that was for Leeds - 7 ties and still no appearance at Wembley :evil:

Swinton (prelim) 30-8
Halifax (a) 24-4 (great win in a year in which Halifax won the title)
Doncaster (away tie but switched to home, 28-10)
Widnes (a) 10-10
Widnes (H, replay) 5-0
HKR (Ell. Rd) 24-24
HKR (replay Ell.Rd) 0-17

Total attendance for those 7 CC ties above was 96,608.

I attended every one of them.

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:20 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14886
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
William Eve wrote:
That rings a bell, yes.

Leeds were expected to demolish Donny that day but had a reality check instead.

Do you remember Don Robson and the late and great Tony Banham from a decade earlier?

Banham was later landlord of the late and great Fforde Grene boozer IIRC.


Robson I remember as a name but cannot place him. Banham was a Dons legend, despite being from Hull IIRC but with a cockney accent. In the dark days of the late 70s/early 80s he was virtually the only Dons player capable of scoring a try. He was incredibly mobile for such a huge bloke. The last time I saw him was in a pub in London prior to a CC Final in mid 80s. He died not too long after.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:38 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4915
tigertot wrote:
Robson I remember as a name but cannot place him. Banham was a Dons legend, despite being from Hull IIRC but with a cockney accent. In the dark days of the late 70s/early 80s he was virtually the only Dons player capable of scoring a try. He was incredibly mobile for such a huge bloke. The last time I saw him was in a pub in London prior to a CC Final in mid 80s. He died not too long after.

Robson and Banham appear in the following superb documentary...

Another Bloody Sunday
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, C O Jones, Chetnik, craigizzard, D4mo78, faddy860, Jemmo, Jrrhino, LukeLeedsRhinos, miscreant, mish, rodhutch, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, The Ghost of '99, ThePrinter, tomlufc, WF Rhino and 332 guests

c}