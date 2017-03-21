Leeds also drew Doncaster in the CC in the same season 1985/86 of the Dewsbury game alluded to above, except on that occasion, Leeds were actually drawn away to Doncaster at Tattersfield.



However, the game was switched to Headingley for reasons which I cannot recall. Could have been weather concerns therefore Headingley's undersoil heating was taken advantage of. It also could have been Doncaster's decision (with some encouragement from Leeds of course) in order to profit from a larger attendance.



Leeds played in seven CC fixtures that season (against Swinton, Halifax, Doncaster, Widnes and Hull KR) and still didn't make it to Wembley. Drawn in the Preliminary Round, plus a couple of replays after draws against Widnes and Hull KR.