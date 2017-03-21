The Biffs Back wrote:

Andrew Staniland was a school teacher if i remember correctly,he played RU for both Headingley and Roundhay before signing for Leeds.

I was also at the game tvoc and I think that it was in fact Staniland's debut,I think he actual injured his ankle and went off too???

I've wracked my brains and reckon that if it was his debut then it was around the 1985/86 season



I seem to recall that Chris Vasey had a storming game for them and won the MOM