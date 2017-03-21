Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am Posts: 15015 Location: On the road
William Eve wrote:
Old Crown Flatt which was about a quarter of a mile away from where Dewsbury play now was the victim of an arson attack on the main wooden stand in the late 80's. Pitch had quite a significant slope as well.
First game of RL I went to was at the old Crown Flat when the two Stephensons were playing it finished 2-0!! Rugby was so good in those days
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm Posts: 2308 Location: Going straight
The Biffs Back wrote:
Andrew Staniland was a school teacher if i remember correctly,he played RU for both Headingley and Roundhay before signing for Leeds. I was also at the game tvoc and I think that it was in fact Staniland's debut,I think he actual injured his ankle and went off too??? I've wracked my brains and reckon that if it was his debut then it was around the 1985/86 season
I seem to recall that Chris Vasey had a storming game for them and won the MOM
It was indeed the very first game of the 85/86. The day before I started High School. Reason I remember is that I backed my Homework Diary Book in the YEP report from the game!
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens] Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army. Rudge: Where? India? Fletcher: No, Bradford.
