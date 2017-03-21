Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am Posts: 15015 Location: On the road
William Eve wrote:
Old Crown Flatt which was about a quarter of a mile away from where Dewsbury play now was the victim of an arson attack on the main wooden stand in the late 80's. Pitch had quite a significant slope as well.
First game of RL I went to was at the old Crown Flat when the two Stephensons were playing it finished 2-0!! Rugby was so good in those days
