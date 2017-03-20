tvoc - I was at that game at Crown Flat. IIRC it was the only time that Dewsbury played in the top flight in my experience, and we were awful. I've no idea why I remember it, but in Open Rugby the headline of the match report (odd in itself because OR didn't do reports on every game) was "No Rambos at Crown Flat". Mind you, that just about summed up that powderpuff team early in the year and before our (and everyone else's) short-term Aussies came over. Happily that was the year we had both Lyons and Currie - and the Jeffasaurus.