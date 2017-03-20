Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 4917 Location: Hill Valley
Frosties. wrote:
One game will be televised on BBC Sport website & Sky have an option to show one game also.
I know the BBC have been showing the very early rounds on the Website, which is pretty good as it showed the amateurs but surely they will be showing a game on the BBC channels from the next rounds which includes some SL teams?
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9603 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Does happen often that you get drawn against a team who you play either the week before or after in the league, so going by that we have Hudds at home the following week. Can see HKR getting a SL side.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Away at Dewsbury. In over 30 years of following Leeds I've never been to a game there. It's just about the last place left where I haven't seen a match.
Last time I remember Leeds playing at Crown Flatt was before the 'new' stand went in. Don't have the year to hand but remember Leeds wingers were a pair of Andrews - Smith and Staniland so guessing mid eighties sometime sunny Sunday afternoon should narrow it down a bit.
Old Crown Flatt which was about a quarter of a mile away from where Dewsbury play now was the victim of an arson attack on the main wooden stand in the late 80's. Pitch had quite a significant slope as well.
I know the BBC have been showing the very early rounds on the Website, which is pretty good as it showed the amateurs but surely they will be showing a game on the BBC channels from the next rounds which includes some SL teams?
The Tv coverage for BBC starts in the next round with the rest of the SL teams.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.