Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:14 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7767
Location: SWMC Coach
Yep one of the lower league teams away.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:37 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7481
One game will be televised on BBC Sport website & Sky have an option to show one game also.

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:18 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4917
Location: Hill Valley
Frosties. wrote:
One game will be televised on BBC Sport website & Sky have an option to show one game also.


I know the BBC have been showing the very early rounds on the Website, which is pretty good as it showed the amateurs but surely they will be showing a game on the BBC channels from the next rounds which includes some SL teams?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:46 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9603
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Does happen often that you get drawn against a team who you play either the week before or after in the league, so going by that we have Hudds at home the following week. Can see HKR getting a SL side.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:19 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22111
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Away at Dewsbury. In over 30 years of following Leeds I've never been to a game there. It's just about the last place left where I haven't seen a match.


Last time I remember Leeds playing at Crown Flatt was before the 'new' stand went in. Don't have the year to hand but remember Leeds wingers were a pair of Andrews - Smith and Staniland so guessing mid eighties sometime sunny Sunday afternoon should narrow it down a bit.

Re: CCRD 5 | Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:37 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1062
Sorry to be boring but I want a nice easy home game against someone like York. Wouldn't want our confidence knocked by being out of the cup so early.
c}