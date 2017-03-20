WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:34 am
when is it due to be made and are we in the next round

Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:41 am
found it and yes we are

Former Great Britain, England and Wigan winger Jason Robinson OBE will be the special guest at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw on Tuesday, March 21 (from 7.45am).

Broadcast live on BBC 5 Live’s Breakfast Show, Robinson will be conducting the draw alongside show presenter, Rachel Burden.

- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/challengecu ... eNC4l.dpuf

i fancy an away trip to barrow as its the only ground i have never been to (excluding the newer lower league expansion teams)

Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:50 am
Halifax Away, a trip to the Three Pigeons!
PHIL CLARKE: "THE BULLS ARE BACK" :-)

Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:12 pm
found it and yes we are

Former Great Britain, England and Wigan winger Jason Robinson OBE will be the special guest at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw on Tuesday, March 21 (from 7.45am).

Broadcast live on BBC 5 Live’s Breakfast Show, Robinson will be conducting the draw alongside show presenter, Rachel Burden.

- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/challengecu ... eNC4l.dpuf

i fancy an away trip to barrow as its the only ground i have never been to (excluding the newer lower league expansion teams)


It's nearly 30 years since I last visited Craven Park. I suspect very little has changed in that period.
Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:49 pm
We'll get Huddersfield away. :SLEEPY:

Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:50 pm
Away at Dewsbury. In over 30 years of following Leeds I've never been to a game there. It's just about the last place left where I haven't seen a match.
Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:13 pm
Wolfpack away

Re: Challenge cup Draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Away at Dewsbury. In over 30 years of following Leeds I've never been to a game there. It's just about the last place left where I haven't seen a match.

bugger just relised nither have i. add that to barrow

c}