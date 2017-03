found it and yes we areFormer Great Britain, England and Wigan winger Jason Robinson OBE will be the special guest at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw on Tuesday, March 21 (from 7.45am).Broadcast live on BBC 5 Live’s Breakfast Show, Robinson will be conducting the draw alongside show presenter, Rachel Burden.- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/challengecu ... eNC4l.dpuf i fancy an away trip to barrow as its the only ground i have never been to (excluding the newer lower league expansion teams)