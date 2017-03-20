Before the game it was one of those you just need to get the win with a weakened side out. The risk just about paid off Defended well once again with some try savers from Shane Grady and Chris Cullimore. Lost a lot of ball with bad handling and along with Hunslet getting repeated sets with neat in goal kicks always made a close game. In wet conditions the pitch held up well again and was wise to take the penalty to put us 14 points up especially with Hunslet scoring to reduce it to 8.We also got penalised twice for stepping off the mark at the play the ball. Must be something refs are clamping down on but does not help with in speeding up play with defenders all round you.In the Shay Lounge Man of the Match Shane Grady took the 3 points with Chester Butler 2nd with 2 points and 3rd Will Sharp with 1 point. Shane now leads with 6 points with Will 2nd on 5.There are just a few places left on the coach to Hull KR next Sunday. We leave the Shay at 12.30. £12 adults, juniors £6.We have 126 numbers at the moment in the draw in Club 1873 with the first draw after the Swinton game. Just one or two still to renew.Ring me to make sure your number is in or see me before the Swinton game.The half time draw winning number was 3482 for £139.Neil07714488080