Pickering Red wrote: James Greenwood is using the excuse of a preseason injury for disrupting his preparations and the reason he is slow getting up to speed this season and hitting the same form as last.



Moss joined us very late preseason, 3 days before the Leeds friendly game as I remember. Thrown into an unfamiliar role, I am unsurprised he is taking time to find his feet.



He now has his chance in his preferred and experienced position. Several Bulls fans specifically went on record as saying he and Clark were game-changing SL class players and they were gutted that they left. Addy, Shaw and Kavanagh merely competent and workmanlike at best was their feedback also. They had the luxury of witnessing their collective play for themselves. Opinions I know, but you have to trust their judgement.



Similar opinions dissed Abdull, Ellis and Scruton on here and elsewhere as below par when the reality is they have all matched or exceeded expectations.



As you say, Moss now has his chance at FB and I too hope he takes it and goes on to prove you and other sceptics on here wrong.

Of all the signings, Kavanagh is the only one not quite living up to my expectations. The rest have been good investments. How many are SL quality is hard to judge, but I reckon at least a few are (Scruton, Quinlan, Heffernan and Ellis for starters). Whether Moss is one of them remains to be seen. Bulls fans saying players are doesn't count for much as they haven't been in SL for a few years now. An above average player will always look class in a rubbish team. Here's hoping Moss proves to be SL quality as well.