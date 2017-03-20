WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ADAM QUINLAN - What Now??

Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:10 pm
Pickering Red wrote:
James Greenwood is using the excuse of a preseason injury for disrupting his preparations and the reason he is slow getting up to speed this season and hitting the same form as last.

Moss joined us very late preseason, 3 days before the Leeds friendly game as I remember. Thrown into an unfamiliar role, I am unsurprised he is taking time to find his feet.

He now has his chance in his preferred and experienced position. Several Bulls fans specifically went on record as saying he and Clark were game-changing SL class players and they were gutted that they left. Addy, Shaw and Kavanagh merely competent and workmanlike at best was their feedback also. They had the luxury of witnessing their collective play for themselves. Opinions I know, but you have to trust their judgement.

Similar opinions dissed Abdull, Ellis and Scruton on here and elsewhere as below par when the reality is they have all matched or exceeded expectations.

As you say, Moss now has his chance at FB and I too hope he takes it and goes on to prove you and other sceptics on here wrong.


Of all the signings, Kavanagh is the only one not quite living up to my expectations. The rest have been good investments. How many are SL quality is hard to judge, but I reckon at least a few are (Scruton, Quinlan, Heffernan and Ellis for starters). Whether Moss is one of them remains to be seen. Bulls fans saying players are doesn't count for much as they haven't been in SL for a few years now. An above average player will always look class in a rubbish team. Here's hoping Moss proves to be SL quality as well.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:14 pm
4-6 weeks is a pretty good result under the circumstances. Hope Moss tears it up in the meantime.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:26 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Of all the signings, Kavanagh is the only one not quite living up to my expectations. The rest have been good investments. How many are SL quality is hard to judge, but I reckon at least a few are (Scruton, Quinlan, Heffernan and Ellis for starters). Whether Moss is one of them remains to be seen. Bulls fans saying players are doesn't count for much as they haven't been in SL for a few years now. An above average player will always look class in a rubbish team. Here's hoping Moss proves to be SL quality as well.



We obviously must have been watching a lot of Super League standard players judging by the numbers snapped up by the likes of Huddersfield, Leigh, Salford, Widnes and Warrington. That doesn't take account of those snapped up elsewhere that had previously played in Super League.
Unfortunately a spell in the Championship appeared to deskill them. I suspect you will negin to notice that over the next few years.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:54 pm
8ULL5HITT4 wrote:
We obviously must have been watching a lot of Super League standard players judging by the numbers snapped up by the likes of Huddersfield, Leigh, Salford, Widnes and Warrington. That doesn't take account of those snapped up elsewhere that had previously played in Super League.
Unfortunately a spell in the Championship appeared to deskill them. I suspect you will negin to notice that over the next few years.


Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:01 pm
Keiththered wrote:
Did you choose that name yourself?


Yes. Its an anagram.
