RoverAndOut wrote: I would assume it would be Moss FB and Shaw and Cockayne as the 2 wingers.



I've heard mention of Oakes from other fans, but Sheens has yet to bring him into the squad rotation, so at a minimum it puts him behind the 3 above. It may be the case that they try and build Oakes game time up, with him being the next in line if anyone gets injured.



Much will depend on the timescales for Butler-Fleming, because although there was a report in the HDM saying he was out until middle 8s, but I read it more along the lines of he will be ready when he is ready and won't be thrown in before.

Using Moss at full back will make far more sense as this will allow BC to be used off the bench as cover for FB, Wing and Hooker.Saying that after Cockayne's ridiculous yellow today I'd be giving him an enforced rest for a week or 2, if the coach is quoting your experience being vital then maybe he should use it and not get into a measuring contest with a 5 minute brain dead prop!!!