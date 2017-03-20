WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Parking at the AJ Bell!

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:50 am
Kiyan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 187
Surely after 5 years, it is a well known fact that if you decide to park in the stadium car park, cars will be held for 20/30 mins to allow pedrestrians safe exit, after that coaches will be given priority so those who have parked in the stadium car park may well be delayed on leaving.

Every message I read from fans advise people to park elsewhere, unless they are unable to walk from the airport or the rugby club.

That said, why is it after EVERY home game , some away fans complain about the carpark? How many times do people need to be told. :SHOOT:

Then we have certain away fans, who every year complain about how dangerous it is to cross the dual carriage way, and every year they are told there is a traffic light pelican crossing, just they are too lazy to walk the extra 100m and use it!

With the new bridge being 2 years late, the AJ Bell has its issues but I am getting fed up with people ignoring the solutions just so they can complain

