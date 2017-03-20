This week's results



Week 5

Leigh 22 Warrington 8 - Leigh by 14

Hull FC 32 Widnes 12 - Hull FC by 20

Leeds 38 Wakefield 14 - Leeds by 24

Catalans 24 St Helens 28 - St Helens by 4

Salford 13 Castleford 12 - Salford by 1

Wigan 16 Huddersfield 16 - DRAW



This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

4 Cuppabrew, Ducknumber1, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tigertot, Xykojen (Predictors of the week)

3 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Tvoc,

William Eve

2 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino

1 Dave1612



Overall table

26 Rodhutch, Tad Rhino

25 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris

24 Loiner81, Steamy

23 Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith, Xykojen

22 Ducknumber1, Tigertot

21 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhinos_bish, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, WF Rhino

20 BRK, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, William Eve

18 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Phil Clarke, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino

17 Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Rotherhamrhino

16 Rhino46, Tvoc

15 The Biffs Back

13 Cuppabrew

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Wakefield (WAK) v Leigh (LEI)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Leeds (LEE)

St Helens (STH) v Warrington (WAR)

Widnes (WID) v Salford (SAL)

Wigan (WIG) v Hull FC (HFC)

Castleford (CAS) v Catalans (CAT)



Good luck