2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 6

Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:32 am
This week's results

Week 5
Leigh 22 Warrington 8 - Leigh by 14
Hull FC 32 Widnes 12 - Hull FC by 20
Leeds 38 Wakefield 14 - Leeds by 24
Catalans 24 St Helens 28 - St Helens by 4
Salford 13 Castleford 12 - Salford by 1
Wigan 16 Huddersfield 16 - DRAW

This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
4 Cuppabrew, Ducknumber1, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tigertot, Xykojen (Predictors of the week)
3 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Tvoc,
William Eve
2 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino
1 Dave1612

Overall table
26 Rodhutch, Tad Rhino
25 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris
24 Loiner81, Steamy
23 Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith, Xykojen
22 Ducknumber1, Tigertot
21 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhinos_bish, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, WF Rhino
20 BRK, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, William Eve
18 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Phil Clarke, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino
17 Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Rotherhamrhino
16 Rhino46, Tvoc
15 The Biffs Back
13 Cuppabrew
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wakefield (WAK) v Leigh (LEI)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Leeds (LEE)
St Helens (STH) v Warrington (WAR)
Widnes (WID) v Salford (SAL)
Wigan (WIG) v Hull FC (HFC)
Castleford (CAS) v Catalans (CAT)

Good luck

Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:21 am
WAK 8
LEE 10
(STH 8
SAL 14
WIG 14
CAS 14

Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:45 am
LEI 8
LEE 14
STH 8
SAL 10
WIG 8
CAS 22
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:48 am
LEI 12
LEE 12
STH 12
WID 12
HFC 12
CAS 12
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:00 am
WAK 14
HUD 14
STH 4
SAL 8
WIG 20
CAS 14

Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:13 pm
LEI 16
LEE 16
STH 16
SAL 16
WIG 7
CAS 16
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:05 pm
LEI - 6
LEE - 12
STH - 10
SAL - 14
HFC - 12
CAS - 20
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:20 pm
LEI 7
LEE 16
STH 10
SAL 7
WIG 14
CAS 10

