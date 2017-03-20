This week's results
Week 5
Leigh 22 Warrington 8 - Leigh by 14
Hull FC 32 Widnes 12 - Hull FC by 20
Leeds 38 Wakefield 14 - Leeds by 24
Catalans 24 St Helens 28 - St Helens by 4
Salford 13 Castleford 12 - Salford by 1
Wigan 16 Huddersfield 16 - DRAW
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
4 Cuppabrew, Ducknumber1, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tigertot, Xykojen (Predictors of the week)
3 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Tvoc,
William Eve
2 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino
1 Dave1612
Overall table
26 Rodhutch, Tad Rhino
25 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris
24 Loiner81, Steamy
23 Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith, Xykojen
22 Ducknumber1, Tigertot
21 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhinos_bish, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, WF Rhino
20 BRK, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, William Eve
18 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Phil Clarke, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino
17 Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Rotherhamrhino
16 Rhino46, Tvoc
15 The Biffs Back
13 Cuppabrew
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Wakefield (WAK) v Leigh (LEI)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Leeds (LEE)
St Helens (STH) v Warrington (WAR)
Widnes (WID) v Salford (SAL)
Wigan (WIG) v Hull FC (HFC)
Castleford (CAS) v Catalans (CAT)
Good luck
