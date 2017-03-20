rubber duckie wrote: Your not seeing the woods because of the trees.

It's not difficult to work out.



The first post I put up when I hear Sandow had gone AWOL was something like 'that doesn't surprise me, now let's tie Clark down with a big contract'.

I guess £30k per year on his contract would see every one off. We may have paid more, don't know myself. Just a surmise.

Or you're putting 2 and 2 together and making 5?Unless we have official confirmation from the club we can't know whether he is a marquee or not.If Sandow was listed as £175k on the cap, we could have signed Brown for £125k (say) and still have enough left in our cap to increase Clarks salary from £100k / year to £150k / year for example and still not have him on marquee allowance.