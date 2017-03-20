WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marquee Player 2017

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:54 pm
Your not seeing the woods because of the trees.
It's not difficult to work out.

The first post I put up when I hear Sandow had gone AWOL was something like 'that doesn't surprise me, now let's tie Clark down with a big contract'.
I guess £30k per year on his contract would see every one off. We may have paid more, don't know myself. Just a surmise.
Re: Marquee Player 2017

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:24 pm
Quite the difference between the biggest earner at club and the "marquee" player.
Clark, should, be the highest earner at the club, is he the designated Marquee player? It must be quite a juggling act as the club could sign someone who has a wage £1 higher for next year and suddenly Daryl's wage is a huge obstacle balancing the books.
I would guess he is our MP, but there will be another next year and Clark's wage will mean Blythe will move on.
Re: Marquee Player 2017

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:25 pm
double post
Re: Marquee Player 2017

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:25 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Your not seeing the woods because of the trees.
It's not difficult to work out.

The first post I put up when I hear Sandow had gone AWOL was something like 'that doesn't surprise me, now let's tie Clark down with a big contract'.
I guess £30k per year on his contract would see every one off. We may have paid more, don't know myself. Just a surmise.


Or you're putting 2 and 2 together and making 5?

Unless we have official confirmation from the club we can't know whether he is a marquee or not.

If Sandow was listed as £175k on the cap, we could have signed Brown for £125k (say) and still have enough left in our cap to increase Clarks salary from £100k / year to £150k / year for example and still not have him on marquee allowance.

Re: Marquee Player 2017

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:31 pm
A club doesn't need to release info on who is marquee to us. So we can speculate all we like. All good fun. Either way... Clark and perhaps Westerman have been the only two players to warrent even consideration for the marquee pot this season.
The rest but Lineham haven't earned tuppence IMO.
