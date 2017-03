I know this is a tired old rumour at this point, but I heard from a pie that we have paid a record fee for Williams and he will be on £300k a year. Not looking to debate this, I know a lot of users on here are a bit sensitive about rumours. Just passing on what I heard.



In terms of an existing player, I am not sure any would be considered for 'marquee player' unless they were getting a good offer elsewhere and we wanted to keep them. I'd make an exception for Hill, as he has propped (if you'll pardon the pun) the team up for a long time.