Yes, i'd not read the messages so they stay in outbox til read then become 'sent'. Have responded to everyone who sent a PM and further instructions for personal details/what happens next.
To confirm, the initial designs that 4th Tongan has done have now being sent to the company and I've spoken to them in person.
Will get a response from them some time next week, hopefully with good news and they're going to do them for 3s6d seein' as we are the B&W army which should automatically entitle us to a massive discount anywhere in the world for anything.lol (if only!)
so far including myself it's nudging around 20 so will be good for all of us.
Send me a personal message with your details/email address/and repeat the jersey sizes and whether you want personal postage or collect from Hull next time I'm up as per my previous post.
same again, PM me your details/email/size of shirt, whether you want it posting or are going to collect in Hull. cheers
HRHJim wrote:
Hi Bumpy. Never posted before, but I want to order two short sleeved Hull jerseys (1 x medium; 1 x large). Please let me know what you need to know from me so I can put order through
Stanny wrote:
Same here, not posted for a while but I'm in
