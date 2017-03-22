Okay so for me the above with simply the 3 crowns badge on the chest the HULL FC wording on the back is the design I personally want. I respect that others may not want/like and that's totally cool but I'm only wanting to put one order in with one design (this also keeps the per jersey cost down as each design is treated as a different run.

As I've said before I'm happy to sort things out and come back with final cost/final design sheet from manufacturers and once eventually get order delivered to me send out individually as required.



If those who have registered an interest here but haven't sent a PM, do so with contact details if seriously interested (that doesn't mean commitment at this stage) after checking out the manufacturers pages re sizing etc, costs as per my previous post are looking like;

10 - 19 garments £34.00 +VAT +individual post if required

20 - 39 garments £30.50 +VAT +individual post if required

So far with casual interest it's up to approx 14 incl 3 for myself (I'm going to have a long sleeve too)

Please also note the std spec, I don't want folk not knowing exactly what they will be getting in terms of the jersey itself

for clarity it's;

¾YKK® concealed zip as standard

3 rear pockets with elastic at the top

Elasticated waist hem

Elasticated cuff on long sleeve

Raglan sleeve.