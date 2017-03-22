WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:46 pm
Lincoln Imp Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:24 pm
Posts: 1
Hi,

Another long time forum reader - would definitely be interested in the cycling shirt, or maybe two subject to the design and costs - probably a medium for getting aero and a large for casual commuting. Will check sizings and confirm.

The trip to Oppy sounds interesting, hopefully see some photos on here at some point.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:23 pm
ulllad Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2005 12:59 pm
Posts: 3
Believe I have pm my details but I don't seem to have a record of sent messages, apologies for my IT incompetence taking up a public forum.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:45 pm
Ferb Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 25, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 2
Location: The Leafy Lanes of Stratford
I have hopefully sent you PMs with my details, not sure if they have been sent as only showing in out box, more IT incompetence.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:55 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3573
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
That my good man is exactly what I was hoping for, you little beauty!
I'm totally happy to do the leg work considering you've done some also with the design and post out individually.
PM incoming


The 4th Tongan wrote:
Hi, I've made the changes per your comments, if there are any more suggestions let me know. Please PM me your email address and I'll send you the logos when needed.

I'd like to put myself in for one in LARGE size. I'm happy to pay the postage if that's not too much work on your part!

Image
