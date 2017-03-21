knockersbumpMKII wrote:



if we can finalise a design that's agreeable to all and pop it on here for everyone to view or a new thread so we can get people to register interest/commit to buying then I'd be happy to process an order.

However me committing to paying will need those saying they want a jersey/s to be absolutely sure they want and will follow through with funds. Having helped sort out bulk orders for multiple people before I don't want to be left hnaging/in the lurch. funds can be Paypal personal or purchase with fees added. clearly there's an element of trust.



The sizings are here

please check your current cycling garments so that you're absolutely sure on correct fitment.



If when we agree a design those interested to PM me an email/deets so I can collate/place the order and get a final total from the manufacturer including postage.

Obviously the more garments ordered the cheaper it works out for everyone.



Lastly distribution, the jerseys would be coming to me in Hertfordshire as a bulk delivery. I will check each individually to ensure they are up to scratch quality wise/correct sizes and then;



a) forward them on to one of the persons ordering in Hull for the rest to collect from .someone in hull would have to take that job on for people to collect. Cost of forwarding the rest of the jerseys would be divvied up.

b) making it simpler each purchaser pay me the cost of insured postage for each of your individual orders and I post everyones out. that'll cost more than sending all the jerseys up as one lot obviously but requires least effort from everyone but me but i'm happy to repackage each order/send out. A single jersey should be approx £4 signed for 2nd class. 2 jersey's would likely exceed the £50 RM compensation so you need to figure out if you're happy with the £50 RM cover or want an uprated service.

c) you wait until my next visit up to Hull and I bring all the jerseys up with me, this would be the weekend after my French trip so 13th/14th May. you would then need to collect from my folks in Sutton where I'll be staying or potentially if not too far I could drop over by bike.



Hi, I've made the changes per your comments, if there are any more suggestions let me know. Please PM me your email address and I'll send you the logos when needed.I'd like to put myself in for one in LARGE size. I'm happy to pay the postage if that's not too much work on your part!