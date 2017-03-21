WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:12 am
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3572
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
4th Tongan, really appreciate the assistance with design.

if we can finalise a design that's agreeable to all and pop it on here for everyone to view or a new thread so we can get people to register interest/commit to buying then I'd be happy to process an order.
However me committing to paying will need those saying they want a jersey/s to be absolutely sure they want and will follow through with funds. Having helped sort out bulk orders for multiple people before I don't want to be left hnaging/in the lurch. funds can be Paypal personal or purchase with fees added. clearly there's an element of trust.

The sizings are here http://www.thecyclejersey.com/custom-jerseys/
please check your current cycling garments so that you're absolutely sure on correct fitment.

If when we agree a design those interested to PM me an email/deets so I can collate/place the order and get a final total from the manufacturer including postage.
Obviously the more garments ordered the cheaper it works out for everyone.

Lastly distribution, the jerseys would be coming to me in Hertfordshire as a bulk delivery. I will check each individually to ensure they are up to scratch quality wise/correct sizes and then;

a) forward them on to one of the persons ordering in Hull for the rest to collect from .someone in hull would have to take that job on for people to collect. Cost of forwarding the rest of the jerseys would be divvied up.
b) making it simpler each purchaser pay me the cost of insured postage for each of your individual orders and I post everyones out. that'll cost more than sending all the jerseys up as one lot obviously but requires least effort from everyone but me but i'm happy to repackage each order/send out. A single jersey should be approx £4 signed for 2nd class. 2 jersey's would likely exceed the £50 RM compensation so you need to figure out if you're happy with the £50 RM cover or want an uprated service.
c) you wait until my next visit up to Hull and I bring all the jerseys up with me, this would be the weekend after my French trip so 13th/14th May. you would then need to collect from my folks in Sutton where I'll be staying or potentially if not too far I could drop over by bike.

anyway hope that's a plan that sounds okay/not too complicated!
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:23 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:43 am
Mr. Boon
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 12:44 pm
Posts: 429
Location: Having a nice cup of tea and a sit down
I'm in. I'll keep an eye on this thread for the final arrangements. Great idea.
MOTU - Master Of The Universe

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:06 am
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 589
Mr. Boon wrote:
I'm in. I'll keep an eye on this thread for the final arrangements. Great idea.

Me too.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:31 pm
Opinion from the Shed
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2004 12:52 pm
Posts: 39
Location: The Shed
If the price is right I'll be interested.
It's the fop, it's the fop

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:38 pm
ulllad

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2005 12:59 pm
Posts: 2
Count me in please

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:21 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3572
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Opinion from the Shed wrote:
If the price is right I'll be interested.

it currently looks like between 10 and 19 jerseys so it'll cost £40.80 per jersey + individual post unless waiting for me to bring them up as described above.
if the total number gets to 20 and above that'll reduce it down to £36.60/jersey+ whatever post.
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:24 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:23 pm
simon_tem

Joined: Tue Sep 15, 2009 3:51 pm
Posts: 27
I'd be after a couple and I'd be happy with paying the postage.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:52 am
The 4th Tongan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 29, 2009 10:13 pm
Posts: 130
Location: Up Stevo's ar*e with a chainsaw
Hi, I've made the changes per your comments, if there are any more suggestions let me know. Please PM me your email address and I'll send you the logos when needed.

I'd like to put myself in for one in LARGE size. I'm happy to pay the postage if that's not too much work on your part!

Image

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:35 am
B&W_Lincolnite

Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:30 am
Posts: 1
Also long-time viewer of the forum and cyclist. Those shirts look great and I'd definitely get a couple from you if I could. Thanks in advance.
c}