Okay, so I'm planning to drive down to Lens for a few days and cycle down to Oppy village for the Rememberance & commemeration service on the 3rd May and stay for a few more days to get a few miles in on the bike and on the 5th cycle over to Arras to pay respects at the Arras memorial as this will be the 100th anniversary of Jack Harrison's death and he and other Hull Pals are named there having no seperate grave.And as a side note if anyone really wanted something to be laid either on the 3rd at Oppy or 5th at Arras and couldn't get someone on the coach trips that are apparently going from Hull, I'd take it if it wasn't too big/fragile as I'd be putting it into my cycle pannier bags.You would have to post it to me in Hertfordshire however. Just a thought.For the trip I was hoping to get a special Hull FC cycle jersey commissioned.I always wanted to get one done to replicate a Hull jersey but never got around to it but would like to get one not just for this commemoration but for me to wear whenever I feel like it. Special cycling events would be brilliant to wear it for.So, what design.traditional irregular hoops but really old style or the 70s/early 80s? Also the original 'White star' design and if so a logo/design/wording on the back as it'll be all black?I won't be ripping the clubs badge off so will just use the city's 3 crowns and Hull FC 1865 underneath on the left breast.I'd love to have a 150 year legacy style shirt done with all the players that ever played for the club in that time but would push costs up astronomically (a single one-off jersey is likely to cost £120-£170 anyway)Any thoughts/ideas would be appreciated, even better if you already have a design on the accepted file formats to forward on.If I can get something sorted and others were interested potentially could do a run of 10 but still going to work out pretty spendy but who else will have one