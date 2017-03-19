WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:57 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Okay, so I'm planning to drive down to Lens for a few days and cycle down to Oppy village for the Rememberance & commemeration service on the 3rd May and stay for a few more days to get a few miles in on the bike and on the 5th cycle over to Arras to pay respects at the Arras memorial as this will be the 100th anniversary of Jack Harrison's death and he and other Hull Pals are named there having no seperate grave.
And as a side note if anyone really wanted something to be laid either on the 3rd at Oppy or 5th at Arras and couldn't get someone on the coach trips that are apparently going from Hull, I'd take it if it wasn't too big/fragile as I'd be putting it into my cycle pannier bags.
You would have to post it to me in Hertfordshire however. Just a thought.

For the trip I was hoping to get a special Hull FC cycle jersey commissioned.
I always wanted to get one done to replicate a Hull jersey but never got around to it but would like to get one not just for this commemoration but for me to wear whenever I feel like it. Special cycling events would be brilliant to wear it for.
So, what design.
traditional irregular hoops but really old style or the 70s/early 80s? Also the original 'White star' design and if so a logo/design/wording on the back as it'll be all black?
I won't be ripping the clubs badge off so will just use the city's 3 crowns and Hull FC 1865 underneath on the left breast.

I'd love to have a 150 year legacy style shirt done with all the players that ever played for the club in that time but would push costs up astronomically (a single one-off jersey is likely to cost £120-£170 anyway)
Any thoughts/ideas would be appreciated, even better if you already have a design on the accepted file formats to forward on.

If I can get something sorted and others were interested potentially could do a run of 10 but still going to work out pretty spendy but who else will have one :D

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:29 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
I've seen this done by 'Hendrix', anyone know the poster? minus the sponsors logos I think this could be close to what I'm after and work with the longer length of cycle jersey.
http://i1154.photobucket.com/albums/p53 ... d13756.jpg

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:38 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4455
cant say I agree with most of your posts bumpy, but gotta say mate when reading this post I take my hat of to you, have been to a lot of the war sites first and second world wars, humbling to say the least, sometimes we forget this is just rugby and those brave lads gave the ultimate, I take my hat of to you bumpy,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:55 am
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 588
Hope to see you there.

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:36 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
hull2524 wrote:
cant say I agree with most of your posts bumpy, but gotta say mate when reading this post I take my hat of to you, have been to a lot of the war sites first and second world wars, humbling to say the least, sometimes we forget this is just rugby and those brave lads gave the ultimate, I take my hat of to you bumpy,

it's a forum, one expects not to agree on matters, it's the vitriol shown by certain posters that I can't tolerate.
I used to be a regular cycle tourist around France so i've seen my fair share of the cemetaries in passing but only stopped at a few mostly in the Somme bay area.
I haven't been over in recent years for various reasons but thought this was something I'd make the effort for but have only just being able to confirm I can make it so it's all a bit last minute larry.
Initially was going to cycle all the way and get a base to cycle out from but that would literally add 3 full days and almost 200 miles as cycling from N.Herts to Dover is a bit of a bind tbh and would be two days, then it's another 60miles (avoiding the motorway) to Lens from Calais. doable but I hate cycling in the rain, more so if it's a long journey and I wouldn't be able to bring plonk back.
I've done my miles in the past, too unfit and old for that shizzle now.lol

Armavinit wrote:
Hope to see you there.

I think they'll be a fair few there but with a bit of luck I'll be the one with the black bike and wearing a Hull FC style cycling jersey :D

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:34 pm
The 4th Tongan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 29, 2009 10:13 pm
Posts: 128
Location: Up Stevo's ar*e with a chainsaw
Re: Cycling jersey, if you can get something like the below for less than £50 each then I'm interested...

Image
Image

Re: off-topic hull FC cycling jersey/visit to Oppy Wood

Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:57 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
These guys seem to be about the best price but need a minimum of 5 jerseys. cost would be £40+VAT each.
I'm happy to go in for 3 http://www.thecyclejersey.com/custom-jerseys/
The top design I like but with a few changes.
'Hull FC' in white across on the black band below the shoulder as opposed to the badge.
The three crowns to be plain white on black with the smaller lettering also in white as it's on the black band
no 'airlie birds' on the front chest and the banding to continue across the rear pockets.
If that doesn't sound something you'd like NP.

c}