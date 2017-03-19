The Team from two big games at the end of last season are worth checking out.



Team that won League Leaders Trophy at Hull

Russell; Lineham, Evans, Atkins, Penny; Ratchford, Patton; Hill, Clark, Sims, Wilde, Hughes, Westerman. Replacements: G King, T King, Philbin, Smith.

Vs Hull 6-23



Team that beat St Helens in the Top Four Play Off

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Evans, Atkins, Russell; Gidley, Patton; Hill, Clark, Sims, Wilde, Hughes, Westerman. Interchanges: T King, G King, Smith, Philbin.

Vs St Helens 18-10



No wonder we are all shell shocked at how we are playing at the start of this season.