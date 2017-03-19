WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Happy Days! What a Team

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:31 pm
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 533
The Team from two big games at the end of last season are worth checking out.

Team that won League Leaders Trophy at Hull
Russell; Lineham, Evans, Atkins, Penny; Ratchford, Patton; Hill, Clark, Sims, Wilde, Hughes, Westerman. Replacements: G King, T King, Philbin, Smith.
Vs Hull 6-23

Team that beat St Helens in the Top Four Play Off
Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Evans, Atkins, Russell; Gidley, Patton; Hill, Clark, Sims, Wilde, Hughes, Westerman. Interchanges: T King, G King, Smith, Philbin.
Vs St Helens 18-10

No wonder we are all shell shocked at how we are playing at the start of this season.

Re: Happy Days! What a Team

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:46 pm
Superblue

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 57
I expect that team above for the saints match will also be this Fridays team , apart from Wilde and the subs

Re: Happy Days! What a Team

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:25 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7620
Its what you have on the bench that decides if it's a win or loss.

