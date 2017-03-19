Massive rumours Kyle has played his last union game and is looking for a move back to super league. Would be a ideal replacement for Brough long term.
He's injured now but apparently looking for a club now so when back he can get into contention for a England spot in the World Cup.
Would be excellent playing centre or in the halves.
Doubt we could afford him though will end up at Wigan or Warrington.
