Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:28 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 318
Massive rumours Kyle has played his last union game and is looking for a move back to super league. Would be a ideal replacement for Brough long term.

He's injured now but apparently looking for a club now so when back he can get into contention for a England spot in the World Cup.

Would be excellent playing centre or in the halves.

Doubt we could afford him though will end up at Wigan or Warrington.
Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:31 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 975
Will never happen. We don't have the ambition. If he was to come back to SL it would be Leeds/Saints/Wire i'd imagine.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:58 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 318
If it meant signing a player of that quality I would set a go fund me up
for the club and try raise as much money as possible to pay his wage difference however much more he would need than what Brough gets.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:04 pm
Steve May Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 992
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Will never happen. We don't have the ambition. If he was to come back to SL it would be Leeds/Saints/Wire i'd imagine.



Agree.

He will want to win something. The Giants don't really expect to win anything, and most of the fans are happy with that.
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:30 pm
the stella kid User avatar
Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2599
He is an average player at best and certainly not an organising half back.

