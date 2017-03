I'm not sure I agree with Mickyb1234 I understand what he is saying and a set day means you can plan. However if we did have some Saturday evenings it might mean those people who come along on the Sunday will still come along plus people who work Sundays may be able to get along on a Saturday night. Some cant come because they work every Sunday or have family commitments. Some wouldn't be able to come on Friday because they work Friday night same goes for Saturday during the day but maybe a try at a Saturday evening would be no bad thing. We live in a 24 hour 7 days a week world and a flexible approach may be right. It may bring the able to be flexible no matter what day we play fan in and this could be topped up with fans who can only come Friday or Saturday evening. Surely in today's world it could be arranged that we play away when there is a ru game on and vice versa. 6pm kick off is not going to stop the young blood or Mr and Mrs having a Saturday night out it's still early when the game finishes and everyone who wants to be can be out of the ground and on their way for a night out by 8pm.