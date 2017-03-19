WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friday night

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:10 pm
Bostwick
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 923
I just wondered what people felt about playing on Friday night. I do not know what the crowd was. There were more there than I expected.
I know some could not make it, some felt it was going to be too much hassle and the fact that Season Ticket holders to pay put people off.
We decided not to drive and took the train instead, with Castle Bar Park station being open it was quite easy.
I know some who did drive struggled, Friday night travel is always difficult.
In the Championship Friday night games, other than Easter are never going to happen. Should and I know it is a big if we were ever to make it back to Super League it will.
I felt it made a nice change and it has been quite nice to have a Sunday with no rugby. How do others feel?

Re: Friday night

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:55 pm
wantawin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 30, 2012 11:28 am
Posts: 125
I guess the club charged season ticket holders because they have to split the gate after taking away the costs for the night with the away team not that Toronto would have received a great lump sum.

Re: Friday night

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:04 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2285
Location: Deepest Erith
Always preferred Saturdays myself, if it were possible I'd love us to have a few Saturday games when the union season has finished- although the odd Friday game at the Stoop was alright. Working in town the getting to the game is ok, the getting home from West London can be a pain- so no time to stick around for a post match pint!
But if it could be a way to get more people in through the gates then why not give Friday nights a go once in a while? We've probably had the games with the biggest travelling support already, could Friday be a night to get more home fans in?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:58 am
PC Plum
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 994
Location: Balamoray
As a one off, it was ok. The faff of Friday evenings makes it a non starter for me. Like Rob, Saturday afternoons preferred for me. Also, evenings generally preclude the younger kids which surely must be one of our target markets ?

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:13 am
Torbreck
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1327
Broncos have lost both Friday night floodlight (Cup) competition games. Last year is was against Featherstone losing 26-28 in front of 294. This year it was 26-30 in front of 873. We did beat the touring Yowies side both times but I dread us playing competition games at home under those weird coloured lights and would rather we never have to play under them ever again.

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:52 am
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3782
It's an interesting one the Fri night thing. Didn't think the lights were too bad tbh. It was a bigger crowd than I expected, was it the draw of seeing the new team for the first time or was it Fri? Good thing with Fri is it means you have the rest of the weekend free so that could be a pull for some. After work not best for some but hey I managed it ok!
We have tried Saturdays, only problem with that us and London league players are niw counted out as sat is when they play.
If we went Fri it does mean short turn round every other week for the club.
As for the gate ticket price it's a cup game they have to charge.

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:01 pm
BRIXTON

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2008 8:49 pm
Posts: 92
Location: In the ghetto
Saturday six 0 clock is a ko time I'm surprised we haven't tried , amateur players can get there ,people that work have got a chance of getting there , people who want family time on Sundays can get there , football fans who's teams are at home can just about get there and for the really young kids its not too late a finish and its not a school night anyway.

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:34 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 134
Love that suggestion 6pm saturday never thought of it before but great

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:33 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3782
I think early evening Saturday would reap rewards. But hey if they changed it to that someone would complain. I think as much as possible pick a day and try to stick to it. Only problem with Saturdays at our current home could be clashes with ealing. I presume uts normally sat that the rah rah boys play

Re: Friday night

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:17 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5119
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Why do we need to stick with a day date? Man Utd/Chelsea etc seem to manage with a mixture of days and times
Mac out!

c}