I just wondered what people felt about playing on Friday night. I do not know what the crowd was. There were more there than I expected.

I know some could not make it, some felt it was going to be too much hassle and the fact that Season Ticket holders to pay put people off.

We decided not to drive and took the train instead, with Castle Bar Park station being open it was quite easy.

I know some who did drive struggled, Friday night travel is always difficult.

In the Championship Friday night games, other than Easter are never going to happen. Should and I know it is a big if we were ever to make it back to Super League it will.

I felt it made a nice change and it has been quite nice to have a Sunday with no rugby. How do others feel?