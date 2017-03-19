Jools, at the time of his release he was very disappointed and I believe with good cause. He was led to believe he was getting a contract then things went quiet nobody spoke to him for a bit and he was released. Whether he was worthy of a contract I don't know, but his release was very badly handled.

As a consequence he is not fond of the club, whether that influences his refereeing is another matter. He is actually a nice chap and I suspect he does not deliberately do us down, but he was really messed about by the club and that may affect his perception.