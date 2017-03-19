WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Kendall

Chris Kendall

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:09 pm
brearley84






joke of a performance today, not for the first time

does he hold something against us for not making it at the giants being a former player for us :?:

hes not strong enough, def gets swayed by the home team or so called bigger clubs.

note wigan players running straight to the ref at the half time whistle today ...remember that happening before :roll:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Chris Kendall

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:12 pm
jools





He was really shocking. He let Wigan ref that game. The offside debacle on our line was criminal!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Chris Kendall

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:28 pm
GiantDee




Jools, at the time of his release he was very disappointed and I believe with good cause. He was led to believe he was getting a contract then things went quiet nobody spoke to him for a bit and he was released. Whether he was worthy of a contract I don't know, but his release was very badly handled.
As a consequence he is not fond of the club, whether that influences his refereeing is another matter. He is actually a nice chap and I suspect he does not deliberately do us down, but he was really messed about by the club and that may affect his perception.

Re: Chris Kendall

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:07 am
jools





No easy way to tell someone they aren't good enough.
But the fact he's reffing not playing elsewhere suggests he's not good enough...
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Chris Kendall

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:00 am
chissitt





brearley84 wrote:
joke of a performance today, not for the first time

hes not strong enough, def gets swayed by the home team

note wigan players running straight to the ref at the half time whistle today ...remember that happening before :roll:

Have to agree with you there, a bit ironic really you could in fact be describing the Hudds Wakey game the other week where Brough referee'd the game through him and most of Kendall's many poor decisions were against Wakefield, did not here you moaning then.

