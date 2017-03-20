WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hunslet Game

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:07 pm
Sounds like a solid but unspectacular win. We should be blowing teams like Hunslet off the park. Our attack is misfiring and hopefully we will see a improvement when the weather improves (wishful thinking) :shock: . How do you expect to increase crowds ? Why dual reg when we have a reserve setup?

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:44 pm
chazzerboy wrote:
Sounds like a solid but unspectacular win. We should be blowing teams like Hunslet off the park. Our attack is misfiring and hopefully we will see a improvement when the weather improves (wishful thinking) :shock: . How do you expect to increase crowds ? Why dual reg when we have a reserve setup?

Was quite tedious to be honest,both sides hardly completing and a picky ref,with his own version of playing the mark rule,is that last thing you need in wet weather games.

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:31 pm
Who do we want in next round.York away for me,not been to Bootham Crescent for a while and good supping ole for Huddshay and crew,

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:43 pm
Leeds away, even on the false gates they would publish might make the club a bit of money and better to lose to them rather than some Championship team away from home.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:45 pm
Leeds at our place. Failing that, Huddersfield
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:45 pm
mr t hall wrote:
Who do we want in next round.York away for me,not been to Bootham Crescent for a while and good supping ole for Huddshay and crew,

I'm with you Ian. :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:03 pm
A game I shall remember for a long time, Brian Cloough would have been proud of both sides for keeping the ball on the deck as much as they did. Well done to our youngsters though, genuinely, they look physically and mentally up to it, and their enthusiasm should give our seniors a kick up the arris.

After some discussion im now of the opinion we would be best served getting an easy tie, collecting some prize money, then drawing a big club in the next round. While an away day in headingley and a few pints has merits, travelling away to Wigan or Saints and getting spanked by 60 doesn't appeal to me, getting a big club down the shay and attracting a few more stay away fans back, along with a decent travelling army would be spot on IMHO. So it's Leeds at home in the 6th round that would be my favoured sequence.

I wonder how many draws it would take to make this happen? Perhaps Toronto at home may get us some good coverage, people might remember we actually have an RL side called Halifax RLFC they can go and watch.

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:07 pm
Pellon Boy wrote:
Not shoulder LTD, suspected broken wrist but swelling too high to get a decision yesterday. Going back for a scan today to see if anything conclusive can be seen.

Thanks. Just can't believe Ben's or our other Fax hookers luck this season re injuries. Hope he and the rest recover soon.

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:23 pm
justthebasicfax wrote:
A game I shall remember for a long time, Brian Cloough would have been proud of both sides for keeping the ball on the deck as much as they did. Well done to our youngsters though, genuinely, they look physically and mentally up to it, and their enthusiasm should give our seniors a kick up the arris.

After some discussion im now of the opinion we would be best served getting an easy tie, collecting some prize money, then drawing a big club in the next round. While an away day in headingley and a few pints has merits, travelling away to Wigan or Saints and getting spanked by 60 doesn't appeal to me, getting a big club down the shay and attracting a few more stay away fans back, along with a decent travelling army would be spot on IMHO. So it's Leeds at home in the 6th round that would be my favoured sequence.

I wonder how many draws it would take to make this happen? Perhaps Toronto at home may get us some good coverage, people might remember we actually have an RL side called Halifax RLFC they can go and watch.


Feels like the club is retreating in on itself and is slowly dying eh?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax

Re: Hunslet Game

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:51 pm
freddies wig wrote:
Feels like the club is retreating in on itself and is slowly dying eh?

The club will never die. I appreciate these are difficult times but there have been worse including that where our first win was at Huyton away (and yes I was there!) We may yet sneak 4th place this season unlikely as it may seem, onwards and upwards
