Sounds like a solid but unspectacular win. We should be blowing teams like Hunslet off the park. Our attack is misfiring and hopefully we will see a improvement when the weather improves (wishful thinking)
. How do you expect to increase crowds ? Why dual reg when we have a reserve setup?
Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:44 pm
Was quite tedious to be honest,both sides hardly completing and a picky ref,with his own version of playing the mark rule,is that last thing you need in wet weather games.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:31 pm
Who do we want in next round.York away for me,not been to Bootham Crescent for a while and good supping ole for Huddshay and crew,
Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:43 pm
Leeds away, even on the false gates they would publish might make the club a bit of money and better to lose to them rather than some Championship team away from home.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:45 pm
Leeds at our place. Failing that, Huddersfield
Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:45 pm
I'm with you Ian.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:03 pm
A game I shall remember for a long time, Brian Cloough would have been proud of both sides for keeping the ball on the deck as much as they did. Well done to our youngsters though, genuinely, they look physically and mentally up to it, and their enthusiasm should give our seniors a kick up the arris.
After some discussion im now of the opinion we would be best served getting an easy tie, collecting some prize money, then drawing a big club in the next round. While an away day in headingley and a few pints has merits, travelling away to Wigan or Saints and getting spanked by 60 doesn't appeal to me, getting a big club down the shay and attracting a few more stay away fans back, along with a decent travelling army would be spot on IMHO. So it's Leeds at home in the 6th round that would be my favoured sequence.
I wonder how many draws it would take to make this happen? Perhaps Toronto at home may get us some good coverage, people might remember we actually have an RL side called Halifax RLFC they can go and watch.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:07 pm
Thanks. Just can't believe Ben's or our other Fax hookers luck this season re injuries. Hope he and the rest recover soon.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:23 pm
Feels like the club is retreating in on itself and is slowly dying eh?
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:51 pm
The club will never die. I appreciate these are difficult times but there have been worse including that where our first win was at Huyton away (and yes I was there!) We may yet sneak 4th place this season unlikely as it may seem, onwards and upwards
