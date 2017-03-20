A game I shall remember for a long time, Brian Cloough would have been proud of both sides for keeping the ball on the deck as much as they did. Well done to our youngsters though, genuinely, they look physically and mentally up to it, and their enthusiasm should give our seniors a kick up the arris.
After some discussion im now of the opinion we would be best served getting an easy tie, collecting some prize money, then drawing a big club in the next round. While an away day in headingley and a few pints has merits, travelling away to Wigan or Saints and getting spanked by 60 doesn't appeal to me, getting a big club down the shay and attracting a few more stay away fans back, along with a decent travelling army would be spot on IMHO. So it's Leeds at home in the 6th round that would be my favoured sequence.
I wonder how many draws it would take to make this happen? Perhaps Toronto at home may get us some good coverage, people might remember we actually have an RL side called Halifax RLFC they can go and watch.