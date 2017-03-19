Well that was one to forget I'm afraid. Job done getting through to next round but I dread to think what our completion rate was. Hunslet gave a good go of it and actually taught us on how to build pressue with several drop outs etc. They just weren't good enough to capitilise on all the territory and poseesion they had. A tacklethon for us.

I'm afraid our quality in squad depth is not there. Looking forward to seeing Murrell,Grix,Fairbank,Salty and Boyle return next week.

Looks like we will need a hooker as I noticed Ben Kaye unable to use one arm at the end of the game. Shoulder injury recurrence Pellon Boy?

Crowd announced was below 800.

(I see Hull KR ran in another 40+ points today. We will seriously have to up our game next week or it could be a long day at the office.)