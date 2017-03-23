GUBRATS wrote:
We all have them , looking forward to the game as ever against Rovers , glad its at ours , would not have fancied coming to yours , that would have really evened things up
We ' should ' be favourites at home , but it's a game of RL
I would say unless something drastically changes between now and then you will be strong favourites at home.
You guys have really managed to turn the LSV into a fortress this season. The atmosphere even from the Sky cameras seems electric and it is something that I have missed about our own atmosphere in recent years.
I am intrigued to see how we go, as it will be our first real test. Hopefully we give a good account of ourselves - although I have a niggling feeling that our pack just doesn't have enough size to compete with the SL clubs atm.