WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - challenge cup draw

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR challenge cup draw

 
Post a reply

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:59 am
RoverAndOut Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 10:36 am
Posts: 118
GUBRATS wrote:
We all have them , looking forward to the game as ever against Rovers , glad its at ours , would not have fancied coming to yours , that would have really evened things up

We ' should ' be favourites at home , but it's a game of RL


I would say unless something drastically changes between now and then you will be strong favourites at home.

You guys have really managed to turn the LSV into a fortress this season. The atmosphere even from the Sky cameras seems electric and it is something that I have missed about our own atmosphere in recent years.

I am intrigued to see how we go, as it will be our first real test. Hopefully we give a good account of ourselves - although I have a niggling feeling that our pack just doesn't have enough size to compete with the SL clubs atm.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:13 am
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11327
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
You can't really do anything but applaud Leigh, they knocked on the door of SL for long enough, got fed up and then kicked it off it's hinges.

They're making a good go of it so far and I hope they make the top eight, that would reinforce the P&R works.

Ideal result for me in this game would be a narrow loss, that would mean we wouldn't be far off but still with work to do.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:50 am
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 185
Leigh have given many clubs a new hope with how there've gone about gaining promotion and then rolling up their sleeves and having a go this term.
Yes they had to have a substantial financial backer, but again this is something others can try and attain.
The super league comp is all about the grand final (just list to Hemmings on sky every week) but in 18 years only 6 teams have contested the final with 4 different winners .

I don't for one minute think Leigh will change that this year or even next, but they can kick-on and try and upset the super league elite and in doing so give teams like us something to aim for.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:36 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1113
jesus-is-coming wrote:
Ha ha deluded hull kr fans at which point have you chumps improved from last year ?? You have lost Kelly thornley green and picked up the fat lass Paula Abdul and chunky monkey Jamie Elias ha ha dream team all you can eat buffet team ,let's hope you bring more than 250 fans this time you have only just started wandering the wilderness if the championship wait until hull and hudds recall the chunky duo just before the play offs ps dies peacock still believe championship teams shouldn't get sky money :-)

What kind of cackamalla is this utter garbled nonsense?

The above post has very familiar overtones of the incomprehensible Billysmartscircus drivel we had to suffer a few months back until he got banned off here. Sprinkle in some of the tones of that criminal who spewed anti Rovers bile for a pastime on the HDM website and now it looks like the culprit has resurfaced. A ban should follow soon.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Bing [Bot], Dave K., dave over the humber, Pickering Red and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,541,1991,90575,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
6-20
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}