[quote="BiltonRobin"]We've got a hard easter with Fev and Toulouse before this match, but Leigh haven't got it easy. A local derby on the friday at Salford followed by a visit from the dullers on the monday.





Think Rovers have a bid advantage, you could probably rest players for at least one of those games, a defeat (even in both games) is unlikely to effect you finishing in the top 2, Leigh wont have that luxury.