Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:04 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 815
With Quinlan and Clark already out don't fancy our chances at all. Away at Leigh is going to be a big test.
Leigh beat a few superleague clubs in the cup in 2015. Come the play offs there was no complacency from the Superleague teams. Going out in a competitive showing may not be so bad in the long run.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:33 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1112
Well we wanted Super League opposition in the next round to benchmark where we are as a team and that's what we've got. I reckon it will be a close game, especially as there's more than a good chance that Leigh will have at least 3 players banned for that game.

No point in talking down our chances. Hull KR by 2.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:17 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2277
Location: LEYTH
Pickering Red wrote:
Well we wanted Super League opposition in the next round to benchmark where we are as a team and that's what we've got. I reckon it will be a close game, especially as there's more than a good chance that Leigh will have at least 3 players banned for that game.

No point in talking down our chances. Hull KR by 2.


:lol:
Image Image Image

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:20 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17217
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
Our game against Leigh and Salford v Toronto look tasty games.I think drawing Leigh away has positives and should be seen as a free hit . We need to see how our pack fares against a big experienced set of forwards.dont particularly rate Leighs back division and I feel we have better 1 - 5 . Half's fairly even I'd say but their pack is certainly bigger,saying that it's a dad's army so maybe couple of rays of hope. Leigh rightly will be favourites but we aren't without a chance I'd say?


There back 5 is stronger than yours

Only Minns from your backs would have a chance to get into their team, even then I'm not sure with Crooks, Tonga and Brown.

Saying that I think it's s good draw, a good test and nothing to lose, as they will be favourites.

I'd rather have your halfbacks than there's though.

Wouldn't be worst thing to happen to you if you went out, as it's not your priority this year.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:28 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9704
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
It's the sort of draw we wanted as a test. However, ateotd, it's just one game. A win won't mean we'll sail through the 8s, and a defeat won't be the end of the world.

Hopefully it'll be a good contest.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:22 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8368
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Dave K. wrote:
There back 5 is stronger than yours

Only Minns from your backs would have a chance to get into their team.

Minns (currently) isn't even our best centre. I have no idea if the team is good enough, which is why this is a good game for us, win or lose we might learn something valuable at a time that allows us to fix up owt that needs sorting.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:46 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5487
Location: east east hull
Dave K. wrote:
There back 5 is stronger than yours

Only Minns from your backs would have a chance to get into their team, even then I'm not sure with Crooks, Tonga and Brown.

Saying that I think it's s good draw, a good test and nothing to lose, as they will be favourites.

I'd rather have your halfbacks than there's though.

Wouldn't be worst thing to happen to you if you went out, as it's not your priority this year.

Crooks is rubbish and has been since he left you tonga is injury prone and Brown is ok
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:31 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1112
Leigh's back 5 are collectively OK. Nothing special and I don't rate Crooks and Hampshire and neither does Darryl Powell it seems. Dawson is workmanlike, but Higson and Brown are very good.

Can't make my mind up about Drinkwater or Reynolds. The latter was gash last season but has looked excellent now he has been given an extended run. Although he sports the same nobby fanny haircut like Higson, Reynolds is a really confident and brave kid with a reasonable amount of skill. Drinkwater is no game breaker.

Leigh's current strength is in the middle with their pack, aided and abetted by 2 excellent hookers in Higham and the niggly Pelissier. Their pack has tightened up defensively this season but offensively are now playing at a high tempo using lots of quick Ptb's and dummy runs to get the team moving forward quickly to allow the backs to execute set plays out wide. They like to make cut out passes out to the wingers in the Paul Cooke mode. Hock has looked unplayable this season near the opposition line.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:10 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3036
Pickering Red wrote:
Leigh's back 5 are collectively OK. Nothing special and I don't rate Crooks and Hampshire and neither does Darryl Powell it seems. Dawson is workmanlike, but Higson and Brown are very good.

Can't make my mind up about Drinkwater or Reynolds. The latter was gash last season but has looked excellent now he has been given an extended run. Although he sports the same nobby fanny haircut like Higson, Reynolds is a really confident and brave kid with a reasonable amount of skill. Drinkwater is no game breaker.

Leigh's current strength is in the middle with their pack, aided and abetted by 2 excellent hookers in Higham and the niggly Pelissier. Their pack has tightened up defensively this season but offensively are now playing at a high tempo using lots of quick Ptb's and dummy runs to get the team moving forward quickly to allow the backs to execute set plays out wide. They like to make cut out passes out to the wingers in the Paul Cooke mode. Hock has looked unplayable this season near the opposition line.


Is.. :thumb:
Image

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:31 am
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 178
We've got a hard easter with Fev and Toulouse before this match, but Leigh haven't got it easy. A local derby on the friday at Salford followed by a visit from the dullers on the monday.
It could be which ever team as the best depth of squad that decides this game.
c}