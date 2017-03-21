Leigh's back 5 are collectively OK. Nothing special and I don't rate Crooks and Hampshire and neither does Darryl Powell it seems. Dawson is workmanlike, but Higson and Brown are very good.



Can't make my mind up about Drinkwater or Reynolds. The latter was gash last season but has looked excellent now he has been given an extended run. Although he sports the same nobby fanny haircut like Higson, Reynolds is a really confident and brave kid with a reasonable amount of skill. Drinkwater is no game breaker.



Leigh's current strength is in the middle with their pack, aided and abetted by 2 excellent hookers in Higham and the niggly Pelissier. Their pack has tightened up defensively this season but offensively are now playing at a high tempo using lots of quick Ptb's and dummy runs to get the team moving forward quickly to allow the backs to execute set plays out wide. They like to make cut out passes out to the wingers in the Paul Cooke mode. Hock has looked unplayable this season near the opposition line.