Our game against Leigh and Salford v Toronto look tasty games.I think drawing Leigh away has positives and should be seen as a free hit . We need to see how our pack fares against a big experienced set of forwards.dont particularly rate Leighs back division and I feel we have better 1 - 5 . Half's fairly even I'd say but their pack is certainly bigger,saying that it's a dad's army so maybe couple of rays of hope. Leigh rightly will be favourites but we aren't without a chance I'd say?